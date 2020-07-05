Mason Greenwood’s professional mentality proven in win vs Bournemouth

Manchester United fans will be happy to see the brilliant way Mason Greenwood reacted to scoring vs Bournemouth as it’s reflective of what’s needed at the club.

The young Englishman has been on fire since the resumption of the Premier League and supporters have loved seeing him flourish.

Greenwood has made the right-wing spot his own of late and it’s obvious why, particularly after his brace vs Bournemouth.

However, arguably more important than his talent is his mentality and fans have spotted how something he did after scoring showed he has the right temperament to go the distance with United.

Greenwood’s goals sparked his teammates to life and allowed them to go on to win the crucial fixture 5-2.

When Greenwood equalised for us yesterday and didn't even celebrate just turned around and went back to halfway line to restart the game quick It's that kind of mentality that will see him become a superstar at Utd putting the team first before himself — Ché (@UtdChe) July 5, 2020

Greenwood would’ve been excused for celebrating properly but instead he immediately recognised the need for Manchester United to push on for more.

An equaliser and a draw wasn’t enough and so he passed that message on clearly to his teammates and it was a message well received.

It seems as though Greenwood is well equipped with everything to become a top star for United and so the only thing one would imagine could ruin his career is a horrific injury.

Hopefully the sensational teenager manages to avoid injuries for the most part and go on to become a club legend.

