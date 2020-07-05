Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United need to make three signings

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make three signings at the very least.

This was on the back of his former side’s 5-2 dispatching of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

United started the fixture poorly, falling behind quickly but thankfully managed to turn the match around.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes starred in the must-win league fixture and while Ferdinand was impressed, he believes key improvements are still needed.

Fans will largely agree with what the former centre-back has said as it is in line with what they believe are the positions that need investment.

Rio Ferdinand: "I think they [#mufc] need to add three starters minimum. They definitely need to add a centre-back. Harry Maguire needs someone blessed with pace alongside him." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 4, 2020

Rio Ferdinand: "Another midfielder who can dominate physically is important [for #mufc] too. Even in the forward areas, maybe a player who can really rival that front three." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 4, 2020

Ferdinand would know a thing or two about being a covering, pacy centre-back as he was one of the best in his day.

The talented Englishman partnered Nemanja Vidic who was not famous for his speed and who was more well known for his aggression.

It’s partly the reason why their partnership was so successful because they complimented each other so well and Ferdinand feels Maguire needs such a teammate.

Depth in midfield and the forward positions have been well documented as well but some fans feel it may not be as needed anymore due to the successes of Greenwood and Odion Ighalo.

