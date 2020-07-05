Fantastic football, surprising departures: Man United’s week reviewed

What a week of football it’s been for Manchester United, scoring eight fantastic goals and significantly increasing their chances of a top four – or even top three – finish. Lots going on behind the scenes as well, with a confirmed departure, a rumoured departure and expected and completely unexpected loan activity. Here are this week’s top stories:

1. Jack Grealish has reportedly bought a house in the North West ahead of a move to Old Trafford, but fans are adamant he isn’t even worth half of the £80 million asking price:

2. Sadly, the will-he-won’t-he sign a new contract question was answered for Angel Gomes this week as the manager confirmed he was leaving the club he joined when he was just six year old:

3. United’s midfield looks to be the best in the world right now but strength in depth is needed and Ajax kindly announced they are dropping Donny van de Beek‘s asking price to help the player make his Premier League dream come true:

4. Some interesting words from the boss this week about transfers, including an admission that he was on the hunt for a new striker. Moussa Dembele is reportedly on the shortlist:

5. The Reds put in a fantastic performance on the south coast on Tuesday as they cruised past Brighton 3-0. Star of the show, the incredible Bruno Fernandes:

6. Although not confirmed, it was widely reported this week that Jude Bellingham is definitely going to Borussia Dortmund despite United’s massive charm offensive:

7.The short term futures of Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling were finally decided this week – their loans have been extended but will end before loan clubs Inter Milan and Roma resume their Europa League campaigns:

8. A much less expected loan deal is reportedly being arranged for next season, with Eric Bailly potentially going to Valencia:

9. Another surprise at the departure gate is Juan Mata, with an interesting story coming out of Istanbul that he is all set to join Fenerbahce:

10. And finally, what a week it’s been for Mason Greenwood as he nets three goals including a brilliant brace against Bournemouth. Here’s what Rio Ferdinand thinks:

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.