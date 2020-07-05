Fantastic football, surprising departures: Man United’s week reviewed
Home
First Team

Fantastic football, surprising departures: Man United’s week reviewed

Posted by
Date:

What a week of football it’s been for Manchester United, scoring eight fantastic goals and significantly increasing their chances of a top four – or even top three – finish. Lots going on behind the scenes as well, with a confirmed departure, a rumoured departure and expected and completely unexpected loan activity. Here are this week’s top stories:

1. Jack Grealish has reportedly bought a house in the North West ahead of a move to Old Trafford, but fans are adamant he isn’t even worth half of the £80 million asking price:

Jack Grealish is not even worth half of his asking price, Man United fans say

2. Sadly, the will-he-won’t-he sign a new contract question was answered for Angel Gomes this week as the manager confirmed he was leaving the club he joined when he was just six year old:

Angel Gomes set to leave Man United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

3. United’s midfield looks to be the best in the world right now but strength in depth is needed and Ajax kindly announced they are dropping Donny van de Beek‘s asking price to help the player make his Premier League dream come true:

Ajax confirm Man United target Donny Van de Beek’s transfer fee reduced

4. Some interesting words from the boss this week about transfers, including an admission that he was on the hunt for a new striker. Moussa Dembele is reportedly on the shortlist:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United pursuing new striker

5. The Reds put in a fantastic performance on the south coast on Tuesday as they cruised past Brighton 3-0. Star of the show, the incredible Bruno Fernandes:

Bruno Fernandes blows fans away with double vs Brighton

6. Although not confirmed, it was widely reported this week that Jude Bellingham is definitely going to Borussia Dortmund despite United’s massive charm offensive:

Jude Bellingham transfer to Borussia Dortmund agreed as Man United miss out

7.The short term futures of Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling were finally decided this week – their loans have been extended but will end before loan clubs Inter Milan and Roma resume their Europa League campaigns:

Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling loan extensions exclude Europa League

8. A much less expected loan deal is reportedly being arranged for next season, with Eric Bailly potentially going to Valencia:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to offload Eric Bailly next season

9. Another surprise at the departure gate is Juan Mata, with an interesting story coming out of Istanbul that he is all set to join Fenerbahce:

Juan Mata set to join Fenerbahce, reports claim

10. And finally, what a week it’s been for Mason Greenwood as he nets three goals including a brilliant brace against Bournemouth. Here’s what Rio Ferdinand thinks:

Rio Ferdinand in awe of Mason Greenwood after Bournemouth brace

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - click the email link below to send a message.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus