Explained: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for Nathan Ake

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been caught on camera speaking to Nathan Ake, telling him to keep up the good work as the club are on the lookout for a left-footed centre-back.

This came in the aftermath of the legendary Norwegian’s side beating Bournemouth 5-2 with Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all amongst the goals.

Solskjaer’s comments came as a surprise as it’s unlikely he intended to have his words to Ake heard by the world.

The Dutch defender has been ever-present for Bournemouth this season but has been unable to keep his team out of the relegation zone.

There had been reports of United’s desire to sign a centre-back but some had felt they were exaggerated, at least until now.

Solskjaer (as he revealed to Nathan Ake) wants a new left-footed defender to replace Rojo who can leave Manchester United. Striker and right-sided player also on club's wanted list #mufc https://t.co/uEv85Z5XOp — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 6, 2020

If Ake is signed for cheap as a replacement for Marcos Rojo then it’s certainly a transfer that makes sense but otherwise there are question marks.

After all, is the 25-year-old any better than the club’s current options in Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof?

Bournemouth may be relegated and so Ake could be signed for a discounted price but he’s probably not the centre-back many envisioned would help the team.

After all, fans recognise that centre-back isn’t a priority position but should someone be signed then it should be a top-class player ready to partner Harry Maguire for the long-term.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.