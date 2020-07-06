Manchester United decide on Jadon Sancho transfer after Mason Greenwood development

Some Manchester United fans may have become worried that Mason Greenwood’s emergence could mean the club won’t invest in Jadon Sancho any longer.

The Borussia Dortmund star is believed to have been made the priority signing for the upcoming transfer window but no official news has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has gone from strength to strength, particularly after the resumption of the Premier League.

The sensational youngster has made the right-wing position his own, forming a part of an exciting trio alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly has a decision to make but it appears he’s made the right call.

According to the Evening Standard, Greenwood’s emergence hasn’t affected the Red Devils’ plans for Sancho as he remains a priority for the summer.

After all, the former Manchester City man is a sensational talent and there’s plenty of room for both of them.

Sancho would be the first-choice at right-wing but he would be given a run for his money by the ever-improving Greenwood.

Solskjaer must know he can’t contain the brilliant teenager on the flanks forever and there will reach a time when he will have to be moved to the flanks.

Given United’s other options on the right-wing are Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, it’s safe to say having both Greenwood and Sancho would be an upgrade.

