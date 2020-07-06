Manchester United keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey as they look to continue their rebuilding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian is rightfully receiving plenty of praise of late but it’s important to keep in mind that he’s only had one summer transfer window while in charge of the club.

Solskjaer so far signed Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer and invested in Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes earlier this year in January.

Although United have been in brilliant form, it will actually still take some time so see the squad fully in the former Molde man’s image.

It seems Solskjaer’s keeping a close eye to Bailey as he looks to add depth to the club’s options on the flanks.

#mufc and Manchester City are two teams, among others, thought to have expressed interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, but he is not a first-choice target for either team #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 6, 2020

It’s understandable why Bailey is not the first-choice option for Manchester United as they are chasing their poster boy in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Manchester City probably need to invest in their flanks as well given how they sold Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich recently.

It seems both Manchester clubs are keeping Bailey as a back-up option and while he is an exciting prospect, his seven goals and three assists across all competitions may explain why.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.