Nemanja Matic signs 3-year contract extension, reliable source claims

Nemanja Matic has been given a three-year contract extension at Manchester United, according to a renowned Italian journalist.

Gianluca Di Marzio, regarded as a ‘Tier 1’ source in terms of reliability, claims that the Serbian has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

‘[There were] various offers, including ones from Italy, but in the end he preferred to stay in Manchester to be a point of reference for the United of the future,’ Di Marzio claims.

If true, it is a surprisingly long – some might say wreckless – extension for a player who will be 32 years of age in three weeks’ time.

It is also a break from United’s normal policy for players over 30, who are usually renewed on an annual basis.

Matic’s fine form of late has proven many doubters, who believed he was past his best, wrong. He has edged out Scott McTominay and Fred to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice defensive midfielder to sit behind Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

His incredible pass with his back to goal in the build up to Fernandes’ goal of the season contender against Brighton was almost worthy of a new contract on its own.

However, there is absolutely no reason for United to gamble that his legs will hold out for three more years so it is hoped that for once, Di Marzio has got it wrong.

Time will tell as there should be an announcement in the next 48 hours or so if the contract has been signed.

