Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in free-scoring form

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot of reasons to be happy with his players at the moment after they extended their unbeaten run after dispatching Bournemouth 5-2.

United have broken plenty of records since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement but they have mostly been negative ones.

Under Solskjaer the club are undergoing their fourth rebuild with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all seeing their tenure end poorly.

The legendary Norwegian was arguably the most surprising candidate for the position but after thoroughly impressing in his temporary role, the club handed him a longer contract.

There have been inconsistencies and question marks over Solskjaer but it seems he’s incredibly close to overcoming all doubt.

#mufc have scored five times or more on four occasions in the past 16 games. United only managed to do that three times in the first 367 games after Sir Alex Ferguson retired #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 5, 2020

Solskjaer was arguably the least qualified man for the job in comparison to his predecessors and yet he has been the most impressive.

The fans have thoroughly enjoyed the football played under his management and now the results are matching the football.

Solskjaer is turning many doubters into believers and if the results continue then it’ll be no time before everyone is on board with his vision.

Hopefully Manchester United can end the season successfully so they wouldn’t have to restart their rebuild under someone else once more.

