Borussia Dortmund set early deadline for Jadon Sancho deal

Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United a deadline of August 10th to sign Jadon Sancho, according to Sport Bild’s head of football Christian Falk.

Sancho is understood to be United’s top transfer target this summer after another excellent season in the Bundesliga, where he scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists across all competitions.

There has been considerable variation in the reported asking price for the 20-year-old, but the lowest quoted – also from Falk – is €100 million (£90m). The Red Devils appear reluctant to pay that amount and some reports have even claimed that they are unwilling to go beyond £50 million.

Due to the delays caused by the pandemic, the transfer window is expected to stay open until October 10th (UEFA’s recommended date), even though the new season is due to start in the second week of September.

With another long, drawn out and exhausting Ed-Woodward-a-thon negotiation looming, it would appear that the German side have decided to deny United’s executive vice chairman his usual ego trip by setting a deadline for talks to be concluded.

‘Update @Sanchooo10: Ultimatum from @BVB to @ManUtd,’ Falk tweeted this morning.

‘If United wants to bid for Sancho, the deal must be done til August 10th.’

It is a clever move by the Germans as they will want time to reinvest the money and replace Sancho before the 2020/21 season starts. It also comes as a welcome relief for Manchester United fans, who will be spared two months of agonising frustration waiting to see if the deal will go through, as is the norm for Woodward and his chief negotiator Matt Judge.

