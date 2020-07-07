David Moyes chasing two out-of-form Manchester United players

West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly keen on raiding his former club for two Manchester United players who he feels would improve his team.

The experienced Scotsman’s tenure at Old Trafford ended poorly and he has arguably failed to recover since.

However, his second time managing West Ham has seen him enjoy some success and he could yet save a club who looked doomed for relegation at one point in the season.

United have also struggled after Moyes left despite hiring the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

However, they now seem to be on the right path after the surprise appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager.

According to the Independent, Moyes wants to sign both Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones if he manages to keep West Ham up, although there will be more competition for the former with the likes of Everton and West Brom keen.

Manchester United fans wouldn’t miss either player being moved on and it’ll likely free up some wages for Solskjaer to reinvest elsewhere in a crucial summer.

Jones and Lingard have hardly played a significant part of the legendary Norwegian’s recent successes so it makes sense to move them both on.

