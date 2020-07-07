Jadon Sancho deal closer as three top journalists provide positive updates

Following this morning’s news that Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United an August 10th deadline to complete negotiations for Jadon Sancho, three highly respected journalists have provided extremely positive reports today that suggest a sub-£100 million deal is looking very likely.

First, tier one reliability reporter for The Athletic, Forbes and The Times Sam Pilger tweeted that ‘Jadon Sancho is moving closer to #MUFC;

‘Dortmund are willing sellers, the player wants the move and personal terms are not a problem. It’s now about agreeing a fee both clubs can be happy with.’

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News’ James Cooper believes that a creative solution will be found to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford without United laying out the £100 million-plus kind of figure that Dortmund have been seeking.

‘Given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, they may have to find ways of structuring a deal with Borussia Dortmund to land extremely expensive Sancho,’ Cooper told Skysports.com.

‘I don’t think we’re going to see a £100m transfer fee. There’s going to be some money down, there might be players involved, there might be sell-ons or buy-ons, just to protect them and give Dortmund the kind of money they deserve.

‘Before COVID-19 I think everyone looked at it and thought that’s a £100m signing. But I don’t think anyone is writing a £100m cheque at Manchester United for one player.’

And the Godfather of transfer stories, the hardly-ever-wrong Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed that despite certain reports circulating at the moment, Sancho is keen to join United and is just waiting for the clubs to agree terms.

‘Waiting for clubs talks… Sancho would like to join Man United so his contract will not be a problem,’ he tweeted this afternoon.

It would certainly seem that negotiations between the two clubs are imminent and with United seemingly unopposed in the chase for Sancho’s signature, it would seem to be just a case of the negotiators agreeing a sensible package before Dortmund’s deadline.

