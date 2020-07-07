Man United transfer target Jack Grealish responds to trolling by Graeme Souness

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool player Graeme Souness seems to enjoy trolling Manchester United players so much that he has started on their transfer targets.

His latest victim is Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who has been widely reported to be in line for a summer move to Old Trafford.

Grealish currently leads the Premier League in the ‘fouls won’ statistic by a clear margin, having drawn 111 offences against him this season. The next highest is former United man Wilfred Zaha on 84.

‘When I was playing I would not want to have been the most fouled player in the Premier League,’ Souness remarked (source: The Express).

‘That means I’m holding onto the ball too long.

‘That means I’m not seeing the picture early enough, taking too many touches when I don’t need to.

‘There’s no doubt about it he has ability, easy on the eye, silky. But I’m yet to be convinced by him.’

Grealish was clearly riled by Souness’ comments and took to Twitter to defend himself, retweeting a stat showing that he has created the second most chances in the Premier League this season after Kevin de Bruyne.

The Villa man added the comment ‘Can’t please everyone’ to the retweet.

United are reportedly very keen to sign the 24 year old although Villa’s asking price of £80 million seems way in excess of his true market value.

The Midlands club’s Premier League survival will no doubt affect the asking price and United can do themselves a favour in that regard by beating them in their next match at Villa Park on Thursday.

