Manchester United fans react to fantastic dressing room video

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans were delighted to see the video that surfaced from their dressing room showing the players enjoying themselves.

Jose Mourinho’s tenure was riddled with negativity and toxicity, particularly towards the end and it reached a stage supporters were fed up with it.

Even those who were fans of the Portuguese tactician felt he had to leave simply because of how bad the atmosphere had gotten.

Luckily under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there has been no evidence yet of such a situation happening again, if anything there’s been a complete turnaround in the dressing room.

The players have been in good form of late, producing some fascinating football and so should be allowed to enjoy themselves.

Daniel James providing the dressing room with the entertainment is the best thing you'll see today 😂 pic.twitter.com/XL13TTJDei — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 6, 2020

This makes my heart feel good❤️❤️🔴 — Herman Enzell-Tangen (@HermanEnzell) July 6, 2020

Team morale is super high at the minute, live to see it. — Brad B (@Burkley91) July 6, 2020

It make me happy that my team are happy 😭😭😭 — samrat (@samrat_Kh) July 6, 2020

I love this kid hope he has a good career with us and becomes a club legend — Luke james evans (@Lukejamesevans2) July 6, 2020

Haven’t seen our team this happy in sometime. — Jake Driver (@Jakedee95) July 6, 2020

Brilliant from Dan James! Hope he gets back to some kind of form! 🙏 — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) July 6, 2020

As always, there were some supporters who were not happy to see Daniel James enjoy himself as he is a player currently out of the form.

The young Welshman made a scintillating start to his career at Old Trafford but has since tailed off.

Mason Greenwood now has a stronghold on the right-wing position and James has been condemned to the bench of late.

It’s difficult to pinpoint why that happened but in fairness to the winger, it is his first full season in the top flight at a massive club.

