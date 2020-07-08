Borussia Dortmund planning summer auction for Jadon Sancho’s signature

Manchester United reportedly have nothing to worry about in relation to Borussia Dortmund’s plans to get as much money as possible for Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman is arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga and it doesn’t seem to be one that will end soon.

United are believed to have made Sancho their top priority but nothing official has been announced as of yet despite the countless reports over the previous few months.

The versatile attacker would certainly slot in perfectly to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the first-team and fans are keen to see him strut his stuff at Old Trafford next season.

However, reports have emerged of other clubs’ apparent interest in Sancho and some supporters were worried of what it could mean.

Dortmund want an auction situation for Jadon Sancho where it's #mufc, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG. People close to the situation say that is "just not happening" #mulive [@AndyMitten, talk of the devils] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 8, 2020

None of the aforementioned clubs have shown any real interest in Sancho and that has allowed Manchester United to take their time in negotiations.

Of course, it has gone on for too long already but the lack of competition means they can dictate proceedings to an extent.

The financial crisis caused by the global health crisis has meant that even these big clubs have to be careful with how they spend their money.

That has meant clubs can’t make luxury signings anymore and have to be precise with where their money goes.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.