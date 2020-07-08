Daniel James’ agent addresses rumours over a loan move

Manchester United star Daniel James’ agent has opened up on his client’s future ahead of rumours of a potential loan move next season.

The young Welshman started his career at Old Trafford in fantastic fashion but has since cooled off.

James was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s surprise signing of the last summer as he was relatively unheard of prior to the move.

However, the pacy winger justified his transfer until recently, with some fans feeling he’s been out of form for a little too long.

This has stirred up rumours that United will be looking to loan him out to help him with his development, particularly if Jadon Sancho is signed.

According to Stretty News, James’ agent Jonathan Barnett said: “I think if you don’t have that character [fighting mentality] you shouldn’t go to Man United.

“We as a company have a responsibility to help them and point these things out and in Dan’s case it was obvious he has that character.

“I think if you asked generally the people at Manchester United and I am presuming, I haven’t spoken to them but they would be very pleased with his progress.

“It’s very normal with a young player that he has a little dip in his form at the same time that the other guys have done extremely well, so he’ll have to wait his chance and when he gets it, he’ll take it.

“No [James won’t leave on loan]. He’s a major part of Man United’s team. I see him playing for Man United.”

James’ form can be put down to his age as well as the fact that it is his first full season at a massive club in the top flight.

There was always going to be an adjustment factor and it simply took a while to kick in for it to happen.

James has played a lot of minutes for United this season and could just be suffering from burnout as he wasn’t expected to feature so often.

Hopefully being taken out of the limelight recently will help the former Swansea man in the long run and he can still contribute before the season is over.

