Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still a huge fan of Axel Tuanzebe

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has a lot of faith in Axel Tuanzebe amid rumours of a potential defensive purchase this summer.

The legendary Norwegian is said to be keen on a centre-back but only after addressing other weaknesses in the squad such as the central-midfield, the right-wing and forward positions.

There are fans who agree it is a position that needs to be addressed and that is a low-priority area.

Many are also fans of Tuanzebe who has so far failed to keep a spot in the starting XI for an extended period of time.

The young Englishman enjoyed a successful spell at Aston Villa last season but his time back at Old Trafford has been marred with injuries.

Tuanzebe is a player Solskjær really likes. There are people at #mufc who think he's good enough to be absolute top class — Ferdinand class, Vidić class #mulive [@AndyMitten, talk of the devils] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 8, 2020

Tuanzebe has played only a little over 600 minutes all season long with over a third of coming in the Europa League, such has been his absence.

The position alongside Harry Maguire is arguably open for the taking despite Victor Lindelof being everpresent so far.

Eric Bailly would probably be the first-choice for that role but his injuries have also meant he’s failed to overtake the talented Swede.

It’s likely Tuanzebe will have to overtake both of them to fulfil the potential some people at the club feel he has.

