Man United smashing records all the way back to the top

Manchester United’s emphatic 3-0 win at Villa Park tonight was the fourth game on the bounce they have won by a three goal margin, which is a Premier League record.

The Red Devils have been unstoppable since the league restarted, and after the 1-1 draw at Spurs the goals haven’t stopped coming.

Paul Pogba was a sub for that match, but has started every game since – a 3-0 win against Sheffield United, a 3-0 win at Brighton, a 5-2 home victory against Bournemouth and now a 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

Manchester United are the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by a margin of 3+ goals: 🔴 3-0 vs. Sheffield United 🔴 3-0 vs. Brighton 🔴 5-2 vs. Bournemouth 🔴 3-0 vs. Aston Villa Ole’s relentless reds. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/6daMK22jyg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 9, 2020

Today’s margin could have been a lot greater had the side taken three or four glorious chances in the second half, including a Rashford shot, a Martial screamer that hit the post and an Aaron Wan-Bissaka header that looked bound for the back of the net.

In fact, in games where Pogba and Fernandes have both started, United’s record is:

P4 W4 D0 L0 F14 A2 PTS 12.

It is of course easy to get carried away after a good run but with Mason Greenwood’s spectacular emergence as well as the performance of the two midfield stars, there is an air around Old Trafford that something very special is happening and that this is not just a flash in the pan.

There are still question marks over the defence and this has not gone unnoticed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is rumoured to be shifting his transfer priorities to strengthen that area this summer.

If that can be resolved and the side’s terrible luck with injuries is behind them, there is every reason to be confident that this team will be ready to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the new season – much sooner than anyone thought possible just a few weeks ago.

