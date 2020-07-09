Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s performance vs Aston Villa

Manchester United fans were delighted to see Paul Pogba on the scoresheet after a brilliant performance vs Aston Villa.

The talented Frenchman hasn’t scored in quite some time, mostly due to the long-term injury he suffered this season.

Since his return, Pogba has played deeper to accommodate Bruno Fernandes and it’s clear he’s still having an impact on the team.

The former Juventus man isn’t expected to score goals or get assists on a weekly basis from such a position but he managed to do so well vs Villa.

Pogba has also been dictating matches superbly for United and supporters couldn’t be more pleased with his attitude as well as his performances since the resumption of the league.

Remember the days when people wanted Pogba sold? This man is a fucking machine, insane playmaker. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) July 9, 2020

Love to see Paul Pogba involved in the goals. Man Utd’s attack is so, so ruthless now. Incredible to think how much has changed in such a short time. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 9, 2020

I’ve been waiting for that Pogba goal for time loool, it’s been too long — Tom (@CynicalLive) July 9, 2020

Pogba and Bruno are the greatest duo in the world. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) July 9, 2020

POGBA WITH A SCREAMER!🤩🔥 — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) July 9, 2020

Paul Pogba is the best player in the world man — Pastor K (@afcKieron) July 9, 2020

Pogba’s long-range effort was reminiscent of the type of goals he would frequently score during his Juventus days.

If he can net these types of efforts more often then he would easily hit the ten-goal mark each season which would add even to Manchester United’s already devastating attack.

With there being talk that the club have opened contract renewal talks with Pogba recently, it seems as though it’s been a good week for him.

Fans would certainly be unable to contain themselves if a new contract is confirmed as it would feel as though it were a new signing.

