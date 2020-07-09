Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confused over Nathan Ake reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has distanced himself from reports claiming he’s interested in Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

The Dutch defender was suddenly linked with a move to Old Trafford after the legendary Norwegian’s men beat them 5-2.

Solskjaer was apparently caught on camera after the match saying to Ake to keep up the good work as United need a left-footed centre-back.

That video quickly spread throughout the social media channels with some fans expressing their surprise at the interest.

What was equally surprising was how easily Solskjaer was caught and how he would openly admit to being interested in Ake.

#MUFC manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brushed aside the Nathan Ake video that made ripples this week. "I've got seven centre-backs, so I don't know where that's come from. We're fine" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 8, 2020

Even if Solskjaer was keen on Ake it would make sense for him to distance himself from those reports as it would be a poor business decision.

Bournemouth would then know then can squeeze as much money out of Manchester United as possible, which has happened too often in the past.

It would also be disrespectful to the club’s current options at centre-back, even if some of them are deadwood or potentially being moved on.

Simply put, it’s not a good look and only time will tell whether Solskjaer was genuinely interested in Ake or not and if he is, it’d still be a surprise.

