Paul Pogba contract talks started, player very happy at club

Paul Pogba is happy to stay at Manchester United and talks have opened between the club and his agent over a new contract.

The Frenchman has reportedly been unsettled at Old Trafford for the past couple of years and a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus looked imminent before lockdown. However, the situation appears to have changed completely and he now seems happy and motivated.

One of the world’s most reliable football transfer experts Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter late last night to confirm that club negotiators are already in discussions with Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, about an extension.

‘Man United have opened talks with Raiola to extend Pogba’s contract. He’s waiting for the first bid – not agreed yet,’ he tweeted.

Solskjaer on Paul Pogba new deal: "I can't comment on discussions with players, but of course we want to keep the best players around the club".

Meanwhile the 27-year-old himself is clearly excited by what is happening at the club – and clearly happy too.

‘I feel great, I feel much, much better now. [United] have been looking after me very well,’ he told the club’s official website ManUtd.com.

‘And my team-mates as well, they’ve helped me to come back and feel confident. It’s like I never left, the guys still trust in me and always believe in me and that’s helped me a lot as well.

‘You can tell that the team is improving a lot,’ he continued.

‘We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well.

‘The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.’

The Frenchman has been bowled over by the performances of the four players ahead of him on the pitch – Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

‘From behind I just enjoy it. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Mason, who all played the last game, and seeing them score goals,’ he said.

‘You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful… they make me enjoy football every time!

‘As well though there is the defensive work that people don’t talk about – they do it.

‘That’s the difference that we have and it’s great to see them at their best.

‘I think it’s about the mentality – the attacking and defending that they do every time – that helps us, it helps the midfielders and the defenders and obviously the talent speaks for itself – the goals and the action and the football, everything.’

Pogba also believes the current side is good enough to take United back to the top level.

‘To become a top, top team we just need to forget about the last game. We do it, we play well, we do great but then we forget about it and we think about the next one,’ he said.

‘We have to always keep having the goal to improve ourselves and never get satisfied with what we did.

‘You have to have this mentality, score a goal and do it again and again… Bruno, Rashy, Mason… hey if you got two goals, great, but go for three, why not?

‘That’s also the mentality of this club, it’s always been like that. We’re never satisfied with one trophy or one game we win or two games or 10 games, you want more, you always want more.

‘That’s what makes Manchester United the biggest club, for me, in England.’

