Paul Pogba reacts to question on Manchester United future

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has responded to the talk surrounding his future after starring vs Aston Villa.

Before the match was even played, reports surfaced claiming the French magician and the club have opened talks over renewing his contract.

United obviously hope to keep a hold of Pogba for the long term but there’s no guarantee he’s on the same page just yet.

Even though things are different now, in the past the former Juventus man has discussed a desire for a new challenge.

Fans were hoping a better atmosphere and an in-form Red Devils side would convince Pogba to stay beyond the summer.

Pogba when asked if his feelings have changed over staying at #mufc: "Right now I've been injured for a very long time. I focused on myself to get back and help the team as much as I can. This year we have two goals – to go for the Europa League and FA Cup." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 9, 2020

Talk of Real Madrid and Juventus’ interest has also resurfaced once more with both clubs apparently keen to pounce if contract negotiations don’t go to plan.

It’s difficult to imagine Pogba leaving now given how much he’s enjoyed his football and how happy he seems.

However, the World Cup winner may be refusing to commit just yet until Manchester United’s qualification for next season’s edition of the Champions League is confirmed.

While many expect it to happen given how good the club’s form has been of late, there are no guarantees that it will happen until qualification is official.

