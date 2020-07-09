Player ratings: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United – three standout performances

Here are our player ratings for today’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – The pressure was back on De Gea again today after another poor performance against Bournemouth. In the end, he had very little to do so the jury will no doubt remain out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A good performance from the right back.

Victor Lindelof 7 – A competent performance at the back.

Harry Maguire 7 – Captain Harry had something to prove today after an erratic showing against Bournemouth on Saturday and it was a much better performance today.

Luke Shaw 7 – A hard working performance but he’s no TAA or AWB on this form.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Quietly competent again. Is at the top of his game at the moment.

Paul Pogba 9 – Makes everything look so laid back and easy but was a really dominant midfield performance capped with a great goal.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – What a signing this man has been. Incredible performance again, despite being clearly exhausted. Maravilhoso.

Mason Greenwood 9 – It’s unfair to expect Greenwood to perform like he did against Brighton and Bournemouth every match, but this wasn’t far off it. Another amazing goal and all-round excellent performance.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Worked so hard and so committed, real shame that Pogba got in the way of what would have been a great goal and didn’t quite finish near the death.

Anthony Martial 8 – So unlucky not to score with that amazing 2nd half effort and led the line really well.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 8 – Really dominated when he came on, has adapted really well to the DM role.

Brandon Williams 7 – Looked lively.

Fred 7 – A good outing from the bench.

Dan James 7 – A reasonable little cameo from James. Could be a really effective sub with his pace against tired legs

Odion Ighalo 6 – Had little impact.