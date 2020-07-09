Goal glut expected against Aston Villa: Team News and Predictions

Manchester United head to Birmingham today hoping to extend their sixteen game unbeaten run by one more against struggling Aston Villa.

Victor Lindelof is the only new doubt for United, having picked up a back injury against Bournemouth. He faces a late fitness test and is rated 50/50 to recover in time. Eric Bailly is expected to deputise if he doesn’t.

The referee will be Jon Moss, who has seen more of United’s first team action since the restart than Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira put together, as this will be his third match in charge following the Premier League draw at Spurs and the FA Cup tie at Norwich.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for a match that both teams have to win:

Marwan Harraz: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Although the win over Bournemouth was important, it’s unlikely Solskjaer would’ve been happy with the two goals his team conceded and so I expect a tighter defence, particularly if Bailly starts in place of the injured Lindelof. Villa haven’t threatened much at all since the resumption of the league so I expect United to put them to the sword and win comfortably. We’ve had an extra day’s rest and should be even more pumped up to get the win after Leicester City’s draw with Arsenal.

Red Billy: Aston Villa 2-4 Man United

I don’t think Villa are good enough to end United’s unbeaten run but with our defence at sixes and sevens at the moment, I can see them putting a couple past us again, as they did earlier in the season. A draw is no good to either side at this stage and both love to counter-attack, so unless United kill the game early on, David de Gea is likely to be pretty busy.

Jack Grealish will be putting himself in the shop window again and likes a big stage so United need to stay on the front foot and get their forwards purring early on to burst his bubble and keep him out of the game.

So for me, if United get a couple early on, it could be a rout but if not I’m expecting end-to-end stuff with goals aplenty on both sides.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.