Bruno Fernandes wins back-to-back Player of the Month awards

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has won back-to-back EA Sports/FIFA Premier League Player of the Month titles in his first two full months at the club.

It is an incredible achievement for the Portuguese international, who has now scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 15 games for United – an average of one goal involvement per game.

His record in the Premier League alone is even more impressive, having scored seven and assisted six times in just 10 games.

One of those goals, in the away match against Brighton, has also won Fernandes the Goal of the Month award.

The goal could be a contender for Goal of the Season. It started with a brilliant back-to-goal long distance pass from Nemanja Matic and a pinpoint cross from Mason Greenwood to Fernandes, who had sprinted from his own area to Brighton’s to crack it in to the back of the net.

Fernandes is proving to be one of United’s most exciting signings for many years.

The 25-year-old’s dream start at Old Trafford was interrupted by lockdown, but he has picked up where he left off and has been one of the side’s stand out performers in every game since the break.

