Manchester United draw Istanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in Europa League

Manchester United have drawn either Istanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter finals of the Europa League, assuming they win their round of 16 tie against Lask.

The Red Devils lead the Austrian side 5-0 after the first leg so it should just be a formality to cruise past them in the return leg at Old Trafford on August 5th.

They will then meet the winner of the Istanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen tie in the quarter final at a neutral venue in Germany, with the tie being settled in a single match on either Monday 10th or Tuesday 11th August.

The Istanbul side should not be underestimated. They are currently leading the Turkish Superleague ahead of Trabsonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

Copenhagen are currently lying second in the Danish Superliga. Their only previous fixtures against United were in the Champions League group stages in 2006, with each team winning their home tie.

Başakşehir take a slim 1-0 lead into the second leg in Denmark, so this one could go either way.

If United win that match, they will face one of Sevilla, Roma, Wolves or Olympiacos in the semi finals.

The semi-finals will also be one-legged affairs and are scheduled for Sunday 16th and Monday 17th August.

The four cities in Germany that will host all the quarter final and semi final ties are Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

The final will be held in Cologne at the RheinEnergieStadion on 21st August.

All remaining matches are expected to take place behind closed doors.

