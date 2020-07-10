Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making full use of Manchester United squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United have matched a record that was last achieved by a Sir Alex Ferguson title-winning team.

The legendary Scotsman has been difficult to replace since retiring, to say the least, but there has been a positivity of late suggesting a bright future.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were all eventually sacked for failing to return United to the lofty heights of their past.

It’s been the surprising appointment of Solskjaer that has seen the club arguably play their best football since Sir Alex’s retirement.

During the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa, they managed to match a record last achieved by the 2012-13 title-winning squad.

#mufc have had 20 different goalscorers this season, the most in a single season since the 2012/13 season (also 20) #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) July 9, 2020

A variety of goalscorers is crucial for any kind of success and had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not missed the chance to score his first goal for the club, Manchester United’s current squad would’ve had 21 different goalscorers.

To help with the matter, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have also scored 20 goals apiece this campaign with the in-form Mason Greenwood hot on their heels with 16.

As exciting as everything has been of late, United have had to achieve any tangible success as top-four hasn’t been guaranteed yet and no cup trophies won.

One wouldn’t expect it but their squad could still go horribly wrong but the hope is for Champions League qualification and at least either one of the Europa League or FA Cup added to the trophy cabinet.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.