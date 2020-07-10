Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoilt for choice in Manchester United’s attacking options
Manchester United ran out 3-0 victors vs Aston Villa and rightfully received praise for their incredible recent run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men became the first team in Premier League history to win by a three-goal margin in four consecutive matches.

It has come against the likes of Sheffield United, Brighton and Bournemouth but is an impressive feat nonetheless.

United need to win all their remaining fixtures to qualify for the Champions League and their form of late suggests they could go the distance.

In doing so they can potentially match a 55-year-old record and it should be something they aim for as well.

Given Mason Greenwood’s own form, it doesn’t seem to be a farfetched target as he’s only four goals away from achieving it.

The young prospect has been absolutely sensational since the resumption of the league and has cemented his position on the right-wing.

Greenwood has looked unstoppable and undroppable so it’s difficult to imagine him suddenly running out of gas.

Young players tend to burn out quicker than more experienced players but Solskjaer has done well to protect the academy graduate so far.

Greenwood will also benefit from the ability to temporarily switch positions with anyone in the front-four, as evidenced by his goal vs Villa.

