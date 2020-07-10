Roy Keane: This is what Manchester United are all about

Manchester United great Roy Keane actually had praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men for once in a change of heart after the team’s convincing win over Aston Villa.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw yet another victory for his players as they ran out 3-0 victors and closed the gap on a top-four spot.

Solskjaer became the first manager in Premier League history to win four matches in a row with a three-goal margin, such has been United’s form of late.

Keane normally has a lot of negative things to say about his former side, or anyone really but it looks like the former Molde man has made him a believer.

The former midfielder did warn everyone though that there’s some way to go still in terms of turning this recent red hot form into greatness.

🗣"The fans will be buzzing tonight, that is what United is all about good attacking young players" Roy Keane on Manchester United's attack pic.twitter.com/iifbqYdNR1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were all on the scoresheet with Manchester United not really needing to get out of first gear.

It wasn’t a vintage performance but the players were still clinical enough to make the match seem as though it was a routine win.

The controversial moment of the fixture was Bruno winning and converting a penalty to hand United the lead after a relatively poor start.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.