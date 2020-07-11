Jadon Sancho to Manchester United hit by further complications

Manchester United fans may be getting fed up with the amount of Jadon Sancho news there has been but unfortunately, it seems as though it will continue as he is the summer’s biggest transfer saga.

The sensational Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time now and yet no official word has been given on a potential move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on Sancho’s signature, having even made him the priority transfer for the window.

United’s right-wing would be the perfect position for the versatile attacker but the two clubs have failed to see eye to eye.

In the last 24 hours, plenty of news has come out on Sancho and so it’s all been wrapped up below.

According to Bleacher Report, a United insider said: “We know United will have to pay more than £50 million, but also they will not meet his £118 million valuation under any circumstances.”

And according to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils dismissed Dortmund’s apparent desire to hold onto Sancho since the club’s chief executive had already admitted the player will likely leave.

Lastly, according to Waz, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said:

Michael Zorc (Dortmund sporting director): "Jadon [Sancho] has a valid contract with us and we would be very happy if he is still with us next season — the timing would have to be right, and secondly, our price expectations would have to be met 100 per cent." #mulive [waz] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 11, 2020

Given all three of the aforementioned reports, it seems neither club are any closer to reaching a conclusion.

It feels like both parties are happy to play the long run and continue to brief the media at various times in order to try their best to lower or raise the price depending on their objectives.

It makes sense for Manchester United to not spend a ridiculous amount on Sancho given the current climate and Dortmund surely can’t still expect a £100m+ deal.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this deal not reach a conclusion until closer to deadline day if ever given the current circumstances of both clubs.

It’s now a case of who will give in first and whoever does, will lose their advantage in negotiations.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.