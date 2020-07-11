Manchester United want to hold onto Andreas Pereira

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly against the idea of selling Andreas Pereira this summer, which is something that will surprise many fans.

The versatile midfielder isn’t exactly popular amongst the Old Trafford faithful and much of that has had to do with his poor form.

In the first half of the season, Pereira had plenty of chances to establish himself in the starting XI and do serious damage.

Instead, he let down fans consistently and it seems he let Solskjaer down too as, since the moment Bruno Fernandes arrived, he’s hardly featured.

However, the report seems to suggest otherwise and appears to be a strange time to show up at.

According to Het Belang van Limburg via Sportwitness, Pereira has been told there’s no chance he’s leaving this summer as he is being counted on.

The Red Devils will only consider a departure if a club pays up big to sign the academy product whose contract doesn’t run out until 2023.

It’s likely this report is just the club’s way of increasing the asking price for Pereira as if they’re desperate to offload him then they would be forced to sell for cheap.

It doesn’t make sense for Solskjaer to suddenly want to hold onto him when he’s hardly featured since the resumption of the league.

