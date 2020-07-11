Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to questions over squad selection

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at potentially making changes for the clash vs mid-table side Southampton.

The away side don’t really have much to play for this season as European football seems a far-fetched idea while they also appear to be safe from relegation.

However, United looked a little tired vs Aston Villa despite their 3-0 win so Solskjaer’s hand may be a little forced.

The legendary Norwegian has seemingly found his winning formula and fans can finally and easily name their best starting eleven.

Perhaps Solskjaer is wary that his side play thrice within seven days and so has to keep things fresh to keep up the unbeaten run.

Solskjær: "Unchanged team vs Southampton? There are so many things you have to consider when you manage a team, and there’s squad players chomping at the bit to play and players who are in rhythm and who keep playing well." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) July 11, 2020

Of course, Solskjaer could just be saying what he did in an attempt to throw off Southampton and their plans.

After all, as evidenced by their match vs Norwich in the FA Cup, the second Manchester United rotate that starting eleven, they tend to suffer.

Solskjaer surely must know by now that he can’t rely on the depth in his squad as they have consistently let him down whenever he handed them an opportunity to impress.

Either way, all fans will care about is picking up three points, particularly after Chelsea’s loss to Sheffield United and so whichever eleven players take to the field won’t matter too much.

