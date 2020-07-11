Three Man United transfer targets set for cut-price sale

Manchester United have been put on alert that three targets could be sold at a cut-down price this summer.

Ferran Torres, Gonçalo Guedes and Geoffrey Kondogbia have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford and have been put up for sale by Valencia, according to AS.com.

In April, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ‘there might be just a situation there where you can exploit’ due to the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. That would appear to be the case at Valencia, who are now desperate to sell.

The Spanish side have been hit particularly hard financially. In addition to losing around £12 million in gate receipts this season alone due to lockdown, the club is set to miss out on Champions League football and is also in danger losing its main shirt sponsor, Bwin, if a new anti-gambling law is passed in Spain as expected.

AS reports that of the current first team squad, only José Luis Gayà, Carlos Soler, Francis Coquelin, Maxi Gómez, Daniel Wass and Kang-in lee are ‘protected’ and will not be sold.

Guedes has been a player of interest to United since 2015 and reportedly came close to signing for the club in 2017, but chose to move to PSG instead. Still only 23, he is a talented winger who like Jack Grealish can play across the forward positions, although he is most at home on the left.

Ferran Torres is another winger with whom United have been linked, albeit much more recently.

A more naturally right-sided player than Guedes, the 20-year-old is reportedly high on United’s shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives.

Torres’ contract at Valencia expires in June 2021 and he has so far rejected the club’s offers of a new deal. Los Che therefore know they have to sell this summer and cannot expect to receive anything like his £89 million buyout clause.

Kondogbia is another player like Guedes who United were reportedly chasing some time ago – six years in this case. There are no rumours linking the Red Devils with a move for the former Inter man this summer, with Spurs leading the chase for his signature, but he is no doubt a player of interest.

With the Red Devils reportedly in the market for a holding midfielder, the 27-year-old could be an excellent alternative to more expensive options such as Wilfred Ndidi and is the type of player in the Patrick Vieira mould who could excel in the Premier League.

Of course, just because a player’s price is slashed does not mean he is right for Manchester United but it certainly gives pause to think that United could potentially sign all three of these talented stars for the price of one Jadon Sancho.

