Bruno Fernandes admits he’s a risky player for Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has responded to his critics who claim he’s too wasteful, admitting he is a risktaker.

The midfield magician arrived at Old Trafford in January and has been the catalyst for the team’s brilliant form since then.

United have been on a remarkable unbeaten run that has seen them collect a respectable amount of points, leaving them within touching distance of a top-four spot.

Bruno has been central to it all, yet he finds himself being criticised by some who claim he’s too wasteful of a player, has been lucky with his form and is simply a penalty scoring merchant.

It’s interesting that essentially all his critics have been rival supporters who refuse to admit that the Red Devils have a top class midfielder.

What’s more important than Bruno recognising his risky passes is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given him full license to be that type of player.

The legendary Norwegian has no intention to change the way the sensational Portuguese is and is happy to see him make those cutting edge passes in the hopes it would eventually create a remarkable end product.

What even rival fans or critics can’t claim is that Bruno has no end product as he has managed this season, across all competitions and for both Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon, to score 23 times and assist 21 times.

