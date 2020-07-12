Manchester United fans react to Arsenal’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but laugh at Arsenal’s misery after their failure to pick up points vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead before Jose Mourinho’s side managed to turn around proceedings to win 2-1.

As bad as things have been on occasion for United fans this season, the failures of Arsenal have brought some supporters some joy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are focussed on trying to qualify for the Champions League after an inconsistent first half of the season.

The Red Devils aren’t safe just yet but things have been looking up for quite some time now, unlike for Arsenal.

Arsenal fans who wanna join the military should be allowed to skip the mental toughness training stage — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 12, 2020

Typical Jose and Typical Arsenal 😂😂😂😂 — Flex (@FlexUTD) July 12, 2020

The floor is European football. Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/xNP0jHDYkF — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) July 12, 2020

Since Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal, no Premier League side has dropped more points [15] from winning positions. But I'm supposed to believe he's a better in-game tactician than Ole because he does the macerana on the touchline… — ً (@utdrobbo) July 12, 2020

2,000 days since Arsenal last beat a top 6 side away from home ☕️🐸 — ManUnitedMedia – Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) July 12, 2020

Does Bellerin get to plant any trees yet? — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 12, 2020

Arsenal are in ninth place, eight points behind Manchester United with a game in hand following their loss.

Solskjaer’s men can extend that gap to 11 points and climb into a top-four spot if they beat Southampton on Monday.

United’s remaining fixtures are against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City, all of whom they can beat realistically.

Solskjaer will be hoping to keep up the momentum his players have built but fitness could become an issue soon as he’s been playing with the same starting XI for a few games now.

There have been suggestions of rotation and the Red Devils’ fan base should wait for their team to win, perhaps before laughing at Arsenal’s pain.

