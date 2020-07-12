Manchester United fans react to Arsenal’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United fans couldn’t help but laugh at Arsenal’s misery after their failure to pick up points vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead before Jose Mourinho’s side managed to turn around proceedings to win 2-1.

As bad as things have been on occasion for United fans this season, the failures of Arsenal have brought some supporters some joy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are focussed on trying to qualify for the Champions League after an inconsistent first half of the season.

The Red Devils aren’t safe just yet but things have been looking up for quite some time now, unlike for Arsenal.

Arsenal are in ninth place, eight points behind Manchester United with a game in hand following their loss.

Solskjaer’s men can extend that gap to 11 points and climb into a top-four spot if they beat Southampton on Monday.

United’s remaining fixtures are against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City, all of whom they can beat realistically.

Solskjaer will be hoping to keep up the momentum his players have built but fitness could become an issue soon as he’s been playing with the same starting XI for a few games now.

There have been suggestions of rotation and the Red Devils’ fan base should wait for their team to win, perhaps before laughing at Arsenal’s pain.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

