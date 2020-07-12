Reports of Man United £58m Milan Skriniar bid appear wide of the mark

Reports that Manchester United have ‘put £58 million on the table’ for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar are almost certainly wide of the mark.

The story, which has been doing the rounds in the English media, has been attributed to Italian outlet Tuttosport, but there is little sign of such a claim within the Italian media.

Tuttosport in fact on Tuesday ran an article claiming that Sergio Aguero and Milan Skriniar would exchange clubs this summer and that United would sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, but they quote their source as The Independent, a British news outlet.

The article that Tuttosport was citing appeared last Monday. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney does indeed suggest that Aguero and Skriniar could be swapping clubs. But he then goes on to say that in addition to Jadon Sancho, United are ‘ruminating on whether to also go for a striker, another central midfielder or a new central defender’ and that ‘Koulibaly has long been at the top of United’s list’ for the latter.

Delaney then merely muses that ‘United have long had an interest in Skriniar, too, but Swansea City’s Joe Rodon has been looked at as an option and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is highly rated by the club too.’

It would appear therefore to be another example of transfer reporting ‘Chinese whispers’ where a story travels to and from the UK repeatedly and becomes more elaborate with every iteration.

