Two players staying, three set to leave: Man United’s week reviewed

It’s been another wonderful week for Man United fans. The team has produced more breathtaking football and our main rivals for Champions League places have all dropped points. It’s incredible to think that a top three finish is now in the Red Devils’ own hands.

As always, plenty of excitement off the pitch as well, with the summer clearout looking to be getting under way, progress on incoming transfers and the Europa League quarter final draw among this week’s top stories:

1. Nemanja Matic was given a surprisingly lengthy 3-year contract extension this week, we broke the news in this article:

2. Rumours are mounting that a new centre-back is becoming a priority and there’s none much better than Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, with stories breaking this week of a Manchester battle for his signature:

3. That’s not to say of course that Jadon Sancho isn’t still high on the wish list. Borussia Dortmund have probably heard how long it takes United to negotiate deals so have slapped a deadline on that one:

4. Last week’s cloud of Angel Gomes’ departure looks set to have a silver lining, with the incredibly gifted Hannibal Majbri tipped to take his place in the first team squad next season:

5. David Moyes was never so popular when United manager as he is now, as he is reportedly hoping to take the unappreciated Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard off United’s hands:

6. We don’t want to get too excited yet, but strong reports emerged this week that Paul Pogba‘s agent has started talks with United about a new contract:

7. The Reds got a good draw in the Europa League quarter finals and also know which four teams their semi-final opponents will come from should they progress:

8. Whilst Alexis Sanchez’s future at Inter Milan remains unclear, it’s looking as if Chris Smalling‘s move to Roma will be made permanent after all, with news that a deal is agreed in principle:

9. Bruno Fernandes won two Premier League awards this week, Goal of the Month and his second successive Player of the Month:

10. And finally, despite a lot of talk that Andreas Pereira will be sold this summer, the club has reportedly – and bizarrely – told his people that he cannot leave under any circumstances:

