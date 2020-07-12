Video: Manchester United post brilliant finishing show from attackers

Manchester United fans didn’t get to see their team play during the weekend but that didn’t stop the club’s Twitter admin from treating them to a fantastic display.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take on Southampton on Monday night as they continue their march to a top-four spot.

With that in mind, the club’s Twitter account dropped some brilliant highlights of some of the squad’s best moments this season.

United supporters have thoroughly enjoyed the trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood since the resumption of the league and so they were treated to a video of the attackers’ talents.

Solskjaer has managed to turn all three players into regular goalscorers with the first two grabbing 20 goals while the latter is edging closer to that number hiimself.

Is there anything better than these three scoring in the same game? 🤩🥰#MUFC pic.twitter.com/SJCkl1LIMo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2020

Much of the success of that trio, at least of late, has had to do with the creativity behind them in Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United’s attackers now know they can be found anywhere on the pitch thanks to this dangerous duo.

Pogba has had no problem whatsoever playing from a deeper position, a position that has allowed him to dictate the game for his team.

Bruno is still running around like mad further up the field, wreaking havoc on opponents defences whether he’s scoring goals himself or assisting teammates.

