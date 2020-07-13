Alexis Sanchez: Man United negotiating new deal with Inter Milan

Manchester United are in talks with Inter Milan over extending Alexis Sanchez’s loan for another season, according to reports.

After a disappointing start to his Manchester United career that was fraught with poor form, injuries and rumours of dressing room unrest, the Chilean is currently on loan with the Italian side, who are reportedly paying £100,000 of his £350,000 per week wages.

He has also missed a large part of the Serie A season with injury but has featured more in Antonio Conte’s side since lockdown. He has scored once and provided three assists in the three games he has started and is finally staking a claim for the move to be extended or made permanent.

Due to his huge salary a permanent move is complicate so a loan extension is much more likely. According to calciomercato.com, negotiations have already started to make that happen.

‘Sanchez … is now convincing Inter to confirm [he’ll stay],’ the outlet reports.

‘In this sense, contacts have already been started with Manchester United, who, however, do not agree to renew the loan by paying 7 more of the net 12 million euros of his contract.

‘But the English club is willing to negotiate, also because Sanchez (born in 1988) is no longer part of coach Solskjaer’s plans.

‘He picks the two young English talents Rashford (born in 1997) and Greenwood (born in 2001) with his eyes closed, and how can we blame him?’

One issue that could complicate negotiations could be the fact that both sides are set to compete in the Europa League knockout stages in August. Whilst the Chilean’s deal at Inter is a loan rather than a transfer, United will no doubt insist that he is ineligible to play against them should the two clubs meet in the final.

The current loan ends before the Europa League resumes so United have put themselves in a strong position in the negotiation: unless Inter agree terms before August 5th, they will be a man short for the crucial competition.

Of course, Sanchez’s performances in the Nerazzurri’s remaining games will have a huge impact on how negotiations develop. He will have another chance to shine this evening, as he is expected to start the Serie A match against Brescia alongside Lautaro Martinez as Romelu Lukaku is expected to miss the game through injury.

