Manchester United fans react to late draw to Southampton

Manchester United fans were naturally disappointed by the draw to Southampton in what was a crucial fixture in the top-four race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men simply had to win if they wanted their ambitions for the season to be met.

However, United fell at the last hurdle as Southampton sucker-punched them at the end to draw level at 2-2.

Solskjaer will be fuming with the way his side conceded but they did have to play the last few minutes with just ten men due to Brandon Williams’ injury.

The Red Devils had used up their allotted three substitute periods and so even though they technically had substitutes, they weren’t allowed to use them.

Should’ve won, missed chances. Some good play, but not effective enough to take it away from Southampton. The race for top four goes on… — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 13, 2020

Gutting that. Southampton, who should’ve gone down to 10 men in the first half, denying us the win when we go down to 10 men through injury. We had chances to win that though and didn’t take them. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) July 13, 2020

Poor performance today. Southampton controlled that game apart from 10 minutes in the first half when we scored the two goals. All Southampton. Very very very disappointed. Had we taken our chances who knows. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) July 13, 2020

I’m beyond devastated – we have nobody else to blame but ourselves. We should have won tonight but we failed to score from our chances. I generally can’t accept that Chelsea have remained in 3rd after the way results went this weekend. Not good enough — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 13, 2020

We bottled it. Southampton deserved that point. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 13, 2020

Honestly lost for bloody words. — Manchester United (@UTDWorldwide) July 13, 2020

Manchester United weren’t at their free-flowing best but it did look like they were going to grind out a win.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be and Southampton were rewarded for their hard work away from home.

United still have their fate in their own hands as they will face Leicester City in the final fixture of the season but tonight’s draw was disappointing to say the least.

