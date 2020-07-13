Manchester United fans react to late draw to Southampton
Manchester United fans react to late draw to Southampton

Manchester United fans were naturally disappointed by the draw to Southampton in what was a crucial fixture in the top-four race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men simply had to win if they wanted their ambitions for the season to be met.

However, United fell at the last hurdle as Southampton sucker-punched them at the end to draw level at 2-2.

Solskjaer will be fuming with the way his side conceded but they did have to play the last few minutes with just ten men due to Brandon Williams’ injury.

The Red Devils had used up their allotted three substitute periods and so even though they technically had substitutes, they weren’t allowed to use them.

Manchester United weren’t at their free-flowing best but it did look like they were going to grind out a win.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be and Southampton were rewarded for their hard work away from home.

United still have their fate in their own hands as they will face Leicester City in the final fixture of the season but tonight’s draw was disappointing to say the least.

