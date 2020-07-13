Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United had the better chances vs Southampton
Home
First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United had the better chances vs Southampton

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame his squad’s fitness as the reason for the draw to Southampton.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his team both began and ended the match poorly in the 2-2 result.

United fell behind early to the tenacious away side and fans quickly became concerned it was more of the same failures of the recent past.

Thankfully the players managed to score a quickfire double to get ahead and looked as though they were going to grind out a win.

However, Southampton were relentless and took advantage of the Red Devils playing with ten men to score a last minute equaliser.

Manchester United played the last few minutes of the match with ten men due to Brandon Williams suffering an injury.

At that point, Solskjaer couldn’t make any more substitutions as he had used all three opportunities to make them.

Many United fans felt their players were fatigued and that’s why they failed to score more than twice and failed to see out the match when a top-four spot was on the line.

However, it’s clear Solskjaer believes otherwise and has put down the result to something more along the lines of luck or the lack thereof.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus