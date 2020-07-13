Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United had the better chances vs Southampton

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame his squad’s fitness as the reason for the draw to Southampton.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his team both began and ended the match poorly in the 2-2 result.

United fell behind early to the tenacious away side and fans quickly became concerned it was more of the same failures of the recent past.

Thankfully the players managed to score a quickfire double to get ahead and looked as though they were going to grind out a win.

However, Southampton were relentless and took advantage of the Red Devils playing with ten men to score a last minute equaliser.

Solskjær: "I don't think tiredness is the case. It was just one of those days we did not take our chances and they took theirs. David de Gea had one really good save but apart from that we had the bigger chances but you are not going to be given three points." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 13, 2020

Manchester United played the last few minutes of the match with ten men due to Brandon Williams suffering an injury.

At that point, Solskjaer couldn’t make any more substitutions as he had used all three opportunities to make them.

Many United fans felt their players were fatigued and that’s why they failed to score more than twice and failed to see out the match when a top-four spot was on the line.

However, it’s clear Solskjaer believes otherwise and has put down the result to something more along the lines of luck or the lack thereof.

