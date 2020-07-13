Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update after Luke Shaw’s injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the news on Luke Shaw following his injury vs Southampton.

The English defender could only watch on helplessly while his teammates fell to the 2-2 result in the last minutes of the match.

Shaw had to be substituted with Brandon Williams taking his place only to, later on, get substituted himself.

Both left-backs suffered injuries with Fred having to see out the rest of the match as a left-back as United were reduced to ten men.

Shaw has been in fine form for Solskjaer’s side this season but unfortunately his proneness to injury has let him down once more.

OGS: "Luke twisted ankle. Hopefully some good news when he has a scan." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 13, 2020

Hopefully when the smoke clears fans will get a clearer idea of the extent of the injury but Solskjaer did confirm it is in fact an injury and not just a small knock.

Shaw tried to run off his injury after he initially felt pain in his ankle but was soon taken off the field so hopefully, that won’t mean he will be absent for long.

During the match, it had appeared as though he had rolled his ankle and it wasn’t an impact injury so there should be good news.

The problem with Shaw being out is that Williams’ injury was arguably worse as he looked to have a concussion, leaving Manchester United with no natural left-backs.

