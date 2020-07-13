Player ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Southampton – Red Devils blow their chance

Here are our player ratings for today’s Premier League game against Southampton.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – After a clean sheet against Villa last time out, the pressure was off De Gea for this one. Had little to do except to take the ball out of the back of the net until the 86th minute, when he made a great save.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – One of those showing a few nerves at the start, but a good performance from the right back.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Looked like being a good performance from the Swede, excellent defending to save a goal about a quarter of an hour from the end, but then blew it at the death – big time.

Harry Maguire 7 – A competent performance.

Luke Shaw 7 – A hard-working performance.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Played very deep in this one, almost like a libero, when United were in possession, allowing full backs to get forward more. Did a good job in a complicated role.

Paul Pogba 6 – An uncharacteristically shaky start, with one mistake being punished with the Southampton goal. Had a hand in the equalizer, but generally a little lacking in focus and slow in his decision-making.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Not as influential as he has been, but still provided an assist.

Mason Greenwood 7 – A quieter game for Greenwood, but who can blame him after his exploits.

Marcus Rashford 9 – Back to his best. Great goal and looked dangerous every time the ball was at his feet. Man of the match alongside Martial.

Anthony Martial 9 – Really starting to look like the complete centre forward. Assist with back to gaol for the first, a more typical Martial finish for the second and nearly scored a Giggs on 80 minutes.

Substitutes

Fred 7 – Did OK but nothing special.

Brandon Williams 6 – Little impact.

Dan James 6 – Little impact.

Scott McTominay 6 – Little impact.