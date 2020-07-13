Video: Manchester United post some of Paul Pogba’s remarkable passes

Manchester United fans have thoroughly enjoyed Paul Pogba’s return to the first-team since the Premier League resumed and the club have treated them to some of his best highlights.

The brilliant playmaker has been central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans since shaking off an injury that has kept him out for much of the season.

Pogba’s absence was heavily felt by United in the first half of the season and so his return couldn’t have been better timed.

The World Cup winner is known for his many attributes but one of the things that have shined brightest since football started again is his passing.

Pogba has been asked to play deeper by Solskjaer and that has seen him control matches more often and spray passes forwards to his teammates in fantastic fashion.

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2020

With Pogba playing deeper, it has allowed Manchester United’s attackers to flourish without any concerns.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have all benefitted from the former Juventus man’s sacrifice to a great degree.

A top-four spot certainly now seems achievable and if United are to reach their goals, they’ll need Pogba to remain fit and in form.

With the Frenchman’s passing ability and range, no opposition defence will be safe from his world-class talent.

