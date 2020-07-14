Anthony Martial brilliant despite disappointing draw to Southampton

Manchester United star Anthony Martial was the outstanding player on the pitch in the disappointing draw with Southampton.

The talented Frenchman missed a chance to score early on but soon redeemed himself with a complete display.

Martial has often been accused of being weak in hold-up play and pressing but dispelled that myth with a fine performance.

United needed someone to step up and rise to the occasion and it’s safe to say the former AS Monaco man did his fair share.

Martial and his teammates were sucker-punched 2-2 by Southampton but he deserves praise for how good he has looked of late.

Anthony Martial becomes the tenth Manchester United player to score 50 Premier League goals for the club, and the second Frenchman behind Eric Cantona 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ubIAM8PPVm — utdreport (@utdreport) July 13, 2020

Martial vs Southampton: 94% pass accuracy 5 successful take-ons 4 shots (2 on target) 4 ball recoveries 2 big chances created 1 assist 1 goal [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 13, 2020

Martial would’ve won the match for his team had it not been for some poor defending for both of Southampton’s goals.

The prolific goalscorer could only watch on helplessly as Paul Pogba lost possession in a dangerous part of the field to allow the away side to grab a lead.

In the last few minutes of the match, again Martial could do nothing as Victor Lindelof struggled to beat Michael Obafemi to the ball for the. equaliser.

A goal and an assist is a pretty complete performance but his created chances, take-ons and ball recoveries also show there’s now more to his game.

