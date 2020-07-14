Laurie Whitwell claims Alexis Sanchez won’t play for Manchester United again

Alexis Sanchez has no chance of ever featuring for Manchester United again according to reliable journalist Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

The experienced Chilean has been deemed surplus to requirements for quite some time now so it’s no surprise to hear there are no plans for him to wear the red shirt again.

Inter Milan are said to be keen on his signature, mostly for another loan spell but there have been suggestions it could be permanent.

If they didn’t plan to make it permanent before, they may want to do so now given Sanchez’s incredible form since football’s resumption.

However, the former Arsenal man still has no place at United and Whitwell has even shed light on the exact moment Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his decision.

🗣 @lauriewhitwell on Alexis Sànchez: “I just can’t see a situation where Solskjær brings him back to the #mufc squad. The key moment [that led to Solskjær’s decision] was in training when Sànchez reacted badly to a tackle from Mason Greenwood.” #udlatest [The Athletic] — United District (@UtdDistrict) July 14, 2020

In truth, Manchester United could do with depth in their attacking options and so if Sanchez has actually returned to top form it may be worth looking at.

However, he would be an expensive option to have only as a backup and Mason Greenwood’s emergence raises questions over whether it would even be worth exploring such a scenario.

After all, succeeding in the Serie A doesn’t mean Sanchez would return and light up Old Trafford all of a sudden.

Jadon Sancho is the priority and must remain so as he is the best option in the market at the moment.

