Paul Scholes laments Victor Lindelof’s mistake vs Southampton

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has faulted Victor Lindelof for Southampton’s equaliser in the disappointing Monday night draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could’ve leapt to third place with a win over the away side but fell in the dying moments of the match after some poor defending.

Lindelof had otherwise played well until Southampton scored their second and he was caught on camera failing to get to the ball ahead of the attacker.

The draw meant United would remain outside the top-four and many attacked the Swede as the root cause for the poor result.

Scholes has done the same but it could easily be argued Lindelof is being made a scapegoat and was even incorrectly criticised.

"Lindelof I think has to be stronger there. I don’t think Lindelof really reads the danger there as he should do as a centre half." Scholes on United's defensive mistake last night#mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 14, 2020

The effort from which Southampton scored, the last few seconds makes Lindelof look horrible and Scholes’ description is spot on.

However, when looking at the build-up, Harry Maguire can be seen horribly misjudging the flight of the ball and even almost man-marking Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

When a wider view is taken, it can also be seen that Lindelof is subsequently left with three players to man-marking and that split-second delay is what sees the Southampton goalscorer get ahead of him.

It’s also crucial to keep in mind that the team performed poorly overall and that Southampton’s first goal was scored when Paul Pogba gave the ball away (although he would later redeem himself).

It would be harsh and unfair to focus on Lindelof when there are wider pictures to consider.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.