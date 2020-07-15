Manchester United could face Crystal Palace without Mason Greenwood

Manchester United could be without Mason Greenwood for their trip to Crystal Palace as they continue in their quest for a top-four spot.

The young forward has been sensational all season long but particularly after the resumption of the league.

United’s front-three of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the main reason why the club have drawn just two matches and won all of the remaining fixtures played so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally figured out his best starting eleven and it was reaping rewards but it now seems that may be over temporarily.

Greenwood couldn’t get on the scoresheet when the Red Devils last played in the disappointing 2-2 draw with Southampton and now fans may know why.

Mason Greenwood is a doubt for #MUFC's trip to #CPFC with an ankle complaint sustained in that challenge with Oriol Romeu. "In the heat of the moment he'll play on and adrenaline gets you going, and then you get a little bit of reaction after," Solskjaer told MUTV. — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 15, 2020

Oriol Romeu was condemned during and after the match by Manchester United fans who felt he should’ve been sent off for his challenge on Greenwood.

Supporters were even more baffled as to why VAR didn’t make a decision and intercede as they should’ve done.

What made matters worse was Romeu was later on substituted off for his teammate who would go on to score the equaliser so late in the game vs a 10 man United side.

Solskjaer was left disadvantaged after both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams suffered injuries and he couldn’t replace the latter due to restrictions.

