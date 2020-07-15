Manchester United forced to wait before making Jadon Sancho move

Manchester United have had a fairly valid reason for not signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho just yet, according to reports.

The talented Englishman is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target for the summer and yet no official moves have been made.

Fans have begun to become frustrated by the lack of movement, particularly since other clubs have secured some of their targets already.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Leroy Sane and, more locally, Chelsea have wrapped up deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

United have remained quiet so far with no transfer news in general, let alone any news on Sancho.

#mufc will only pay Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Jadon Sancho if they qualify for the Champions League #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 14, 2020

The Red Devils’ ability to sign Sancho shouldn’t rely on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League but at least it’s an understandable decision.

Dortmund are refusing to lower their asking price despite it being ridiculously high, especially for the current market conditions.

Since the German giants don’t want to budge, it would make sense for Manchester United to only meet their demands should qualification for the Champions League be achieved.

They could then use some of the rewards they would get from meeting their targets and spend it on Sancho.

