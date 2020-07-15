Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to offload as many as six stars

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on several of their players as they seek to unload some unwanted deadwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely want to make full use of his second summer transfer window in charge as he continues to shape the squad in his image.

United’s wage bill is known to be rather large with a good chunk of the fees going to players who don’t necessarily feature regularly if at all.

Solskjaer has so far moved on Marouane Fellaini, Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera while Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez left only on loan.

Lukaku wanted to leave, Fellaini and Darmian were deemed surplus and Herrera didn’t want to extend his stay as he looked to be rewarded financially and left to PSG.

According to the Telegraph, Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot are all on the chopping block if the right offers come in for them as Solskjaer looks to bolster his transfer funds.

United fans would probably agree to the sale of all of these players but the surprise inclusion is Dalot.

While he isn’t a key player, supporters may feel he still has more to offer if he can fulfil his potential and so it wouldn’t make much to sense to move him on.

Selling Dalot also begs the question of who would provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and whether or not the Red Devils have the finances to invest in a back-up.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.