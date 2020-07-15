Man United vs Crystal Palace: Predicted XI with two vital changes

Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways when they head to Selhurst Park tomorrow to face Crystal Palace in a must-win Premier League game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked the same starting XI for the fifth time in a row against Southampton and arguably paid the price for not rotating, with a tired looking side succumbing to pressure and dropping two valuable points in the chase for Champions League places..

The boss will at today’s press conference give an update on the fitness of left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who both went off injured in that game. However, Williams was photographed arriving for training at Carrington yesterday with stitches over his eye, which suggests that unless there is any concussion, he will be fit to play.

The problem Solskjaer has in rotating his weary warriors is how much faith he can place in their would-be replacements. The likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira have been extremely disappointing this season and Dan James looks devoid of confidence. Scott McTominay and Fred have been excellent but are a step down in terms of quality from Paul Pogba and not as adept defensively as Nemanja Matic – which is an important factor right now.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood had a quieter game against the Saints and may be rested, possibly being replaced by the wise old head of Juan Mata due to the huge importance of the game and the need to keep Palace’s wingers quiet.

Otherwise we think Ole will stick again to the same side and just hope that they can push themselves for another 90 minutes before resting more players for the less-crucial FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

With all this in mind, here is our predicted line-up:

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.